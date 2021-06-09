LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congrats are going out to Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and D-Nice to receive ASCAP voice of the culture award… This is a good look for the culture Fasho!

Via LoveBScott

ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, has announced that award-winning songwriter-producers Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and D-Nice will receive the ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award to kick off the 2021 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards on June 22.

The award, presented to ASCAP members who have had a major influence on music and culture, will recognize their success as creators of Verzuz and Club Quarantine, two virtual events that became touchstones of empowerment through music during the pandemic.

