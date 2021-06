LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Looks like Dr. Dre is officially a single man legally.

via ET:

According to court documents obtained by ET, a status only judgment was entered in their case, meaning the court has restored the legal status of “single” to both parties involved in the divorce.

However, this judgement does not apply to any other facets of the divorce, such as division of assets and debts or spousal support. (LoveBScott)

