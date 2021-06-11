The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: A Bernie Mac Biopic Is On The Way From John Legend’s Production Company [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

The legendary Bernie Mac is getting his flowers in an upcoming biopic from John Legend’s production company, Get Lifted.  According to The Wrap,  Mike Jackson, Legend’s business partner “made the announcement during a Q&A with Legend at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, saying that a deal had just been made between the studio and Bernie Mac’s estate that “John doesn’t know about yet.” There’s no date for the movie as of now because they’re searching for the perfect actor to portray the comedian.

Who do you think could play Bernie Mac?

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Beautiful Photos of Bernie Mac’s Daughter & Granddaughter [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Beautiful Photos of Bernie Mac’s Daughter & Granddaughter [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Beautiful Photos of Bernie Mac’s Daughter & Granddaughter [PHOTOS]

Beautiful Photos of Bernie Mac’s Daughter & Granddaughter [PHOTOS]

Bernie Mac will forever be remembered as one of the best comedians of all time and an original King of Comedy! Although, he is no longer with us, his legacy lives on through his beautiful daughter, Je’Niece Childress and grand-daughter. Click here to see 11 of our best photos of Bernie’s daughter and granddaughter!

Hot Spot: A Bernie Mac Biopic Is On The Way From John Legend’s Production Company [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 2 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 2 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 3 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 4 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 5 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 7 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 7 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 9 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 9 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close