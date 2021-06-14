Pharrell Williams: To Open A School For Low-Income Families In Virginia

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congrats to Pharrell Williams on doing good in is neighborhood he is going to open a school for low income families in Virginia.

via: NBC Washington

The first school will open this fall in Ghent — the group declined to specify where — for students in the city in grades three through five with the goal of expanding on the equity-focused nonprofit’s decade of experience running summer programs for students.

“If the system is fixed and unfair, then it needs to be broken,” Williams said in a news release. “We don’t want lockstep learning where so many kids fall behind; we want bespoke learning designed for each child, where the things that make a child different are the same things that will make a child rise up and take flight.” (LoveBScott)

