Jada Pinkett Smith: Celebrates Tupac Birthday With An Exclusive Poem

LISTEN LIVE.

Jada Pinkett Smith shared a never-before-seen poem of Tupac.

via: New York Post

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated Tupac Shakur’s 50th birthday by reciting a never-before-seen poem the late rap icon wrote while serving time on Rikers Island. The “Nutty Professor” star posted a clip of her reading on social media Tuesday, a day before the deceased hip-hopper’s birthday.

“As many of you know, today is Pac’s birthday — he would have been 50 this year,” announced Pinkett Smith, 49, who was reportedly good friends with the “Changes” singer when they attended Maryland’s Baltimore School for the Arts together in the 1980s, People reported. Shakur was killed in a drive-by shooting in 1996 at the age of 25. (LoveBScott)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

 

