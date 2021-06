LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Louisville Police have released a video showing 2 people vandalizing a mural of Breonna Taylor the EMT who was killed in March 2020 by Louisville police attempting to serve a warrant in her home.

The video shows 2 people on motorbikes at the mural driving back and forth over the basketball court mural in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood leaving tire tracks on the mural.

The Artist who created the mural states that it will be repaired.