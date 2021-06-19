Cincinnati News
What’s your favorite Father’s Day song?

Parenting

Source: digitalskillet / Getty 

 

With Father’s Day right around the corner, we want to know what are your favorite Father / Dad themed songs that you listen to?

Personally I love “Dance with my father” by Luther Vandross and Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t She Lovely”

Both have special meanings to me!

Here’s a Top 10 list of other favorite Father themed songs, let us know which ones appeal to you!

Happy Father’s Day! 

James Brown, “Papa Don’t Take No Mess” 

Will Smith, “Just the Two of Us” 

Birdman and Lil’ Wayne, “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy”

Beyonce, “Daddy” 

The Temptations, “Papa Was a Rolling Stone”

Nat King Cole And Natalie Cole – Unforgettable

The Temptations – My Girl

Tupac Shakur – Letter 2 My Unborn

James Brown – Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag

“Your Joy” by Chrisette Michele 

 

Close