DR. Dre: To Produce A Marvin Gaye Bio Pic

Looks like Dr. Fre And Jimmie lovine will produce a Marvin Gaye bio pic.

 

via Complex:

Deadline has learned that Warner Bros. spent upwards of $80 million to acquire the script for the biopic What’s Going On about Marvin Gaye, written by poet and playwright Marcus Gardley. Allen Hughes has been tapped to direct. His previous directorial credits include The Book of Eli and 1993’s Menace II Society, both of which were done with his brother Albert. 

“This is so personal for me,” Hughes said. “When I made my first film with my brother, we were fortunate to get What’s Going On into the trailer for Menace 2 Society, and it was a game changer in elevating the marketing of that film. Every film of mine but the period film From Hell had some Marvin Gaye in it, and I’ve just always connected to him.” (LoveBScott)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

