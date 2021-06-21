Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

“We Got Unfinished Business to Handle” says Bow wow & Omarion

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Bow Wow and Omarion have announced the new dates for “The Millennium Tour 2021.”

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - June 18, 2021

Source: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Remember the tour was supposed to happen last year, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic the tour was canceled. On Friday (June 18), the “Let Me Hold You” collaborators revealed the new dates on Instagram. “We got unfinished business to handle!” Bow captioned his post. “#millenniumtour2021 Starring: Bow Wow & Omarion. With special guests Ashanti and more… get your tickets now! (1st arena tour to roll out since the pandemic) WE OWE YOU GUYS. This what you been waiting on… let’s go! We back outside!!!!!”

B2k will not be a part of this tour. Bow and Omarion will be joined by Ashanti, Lloyd, Sammie, Soulja Boy, Pretty Ricky and the Ying Yang Twins. The 27-city tour is set to kick off on Oct. 1 in Los Angeles, California. They will make stops in several cities, including Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore, Miami, Nashville, New Orleans and more. The tour will wrap up on Nov. 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

You can purchase your tickets now HERE.

Catch me live Sunday 11-3pm, Friday 7pm – 9pm on RnB Cincy

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

 

ashanti , bowwow , Lloyd , Millennium tour , omarion , Pretty Ricky , Sammie , Soulja Boy , ying yang twins

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 2 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 2 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 3 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 3 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 4 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 6 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 7 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 7 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 9 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 10 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 10 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 10 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close