“We Got Unfinished Business to Handle” says Bow wow & Omarion

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Bow Wow and Omarion have announced the new dates for “The Millennium Tour 2021.”

Remember the tour was supposed to happen last year, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic the tour was canceled. On Friday (June 18), the “Let Me Hold You” collaborators revealed the new dates on Instagram. “We got unfinished business to handle!” Bow captioned his post. “#millenniumtour2021 Starring: Bow Wow & Omarion. With special guests Ashanti and more… get your tickets now! (1st arena tour to roll out since the pandemic) WE OWE YOU GUYS. This what you been waiting on… let’s go! We back outside!!!!!”

B2k will not be a part of this tour. Bow and Omarion will be joined by Ashanti, Lloyd, Sammie, Soulja Boy, Pretty Ricky and the Ying Yang Twins. The 27-city tour is set to kick off on Oct. 1 in Los Angeles, California. They will make stops in several cities, including Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore, Miami, Nashville, New Orleans and more. The tour will wrap up on Nov. 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

You can purchase your tickets now HERE.

Catch me live Sunday 11-3pm, Friday 7pm – 9pm on RnB Cincy

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

Also On 100.3: