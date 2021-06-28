Tristan Thompson: Thanks Khloé Kardashian In Birthday Tribute

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tristan Thompson thanks Khloe Kardashian for always putting the family first in a birthday tribute.

via People:

The NBA player, 30, shared an affectionate tribute to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum in honor of her 37th birthday on Sunday. The post came almost a week after a source told PEOPLE the pair had split again.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a trio of photos, one of which showed him giving her a kiss on the head, while another depicted the parents with 3-year-old daughter True. (LoveBScott)

