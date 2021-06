LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like Police Chief Eliot Issac will retire in 2022.

Via Fox19

Isaac released the following statement on Monday:

“Right now, due to my tenure and how our retirement system works, I plan to retire sometime in the first quarter of 2022.”

Isaac began with the department in 1988.

Also On 100.3: