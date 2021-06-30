Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Bobby Brown & Keith Sweat: Are Up Next To Do A Verzuz Battle

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Looks like it’s about to go down tomorrow on Verzuz against Keith Sweat vs Bobby Brown who are you rocking with? Will it be Bobby or Keith???

via: Revolt

The music series made the major announcement that there will be a special showdown on Thursday (July 1) with R&B veterans Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat. Tell your aunties!

The reveal is in partnership with Essence and specifically the company’s Essence Festival. And not that we even need to tell you, but people on social media are more than excited to see these two legends duke it out in the Verzuz ring with their classic hits. (LoveBScott)

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

A , are , battle , bobby brown , Do , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Keith Sweat , next , TO , up , Verzuz

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 2 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 3 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 3 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 3 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 4 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 6 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 7 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 8 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close