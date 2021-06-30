Bobby Brown & Keith Sweat: Are Up Next To Do A Verzuz Battle

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Looks like it’s about to go down tomorrow on Verzuz against Keith Sweat vs Bobby Brown who are you rocking with? Will it be Bobby or Keith???

The music series made the major announcement that there will be a special showdown on Thursday (July 1) with R&B veterans Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat. Tell your aunties!

The reveal is in partnership with Essence and specifically the company’s Essence Festival. And not that we even need to tell you, but people on social media are more than excited to see these two legends duke it out in the Verzuz ring with their classic hits. (LoveBScott)

