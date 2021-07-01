Celebrity News
Yikes! Judged Bash Lamar Odom For Behind Child Support Payments!

A Manhattan judge on Tuesday ripped former NBA star Lamar Odom for being behind on child support.

He recently participated in a a celebrity basketball match which his ex-wife  Liza Morales claimed he earned a $40,000 paycheck.

He missed court and the Judge Matthew Cooper popped off in court about his  expectations.

Lamar didn’t show up to court but had a lot to say about the Judges remarks:

Close