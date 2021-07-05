Cincinnati: Tow Truck Driver In Critical Condition After Crash In West Price Hill

CLOSE
Prayers are going out to the family and friends of the Tow Truck driver that was injured in a crash in West Price Hill.
Via Fox19
According to police, the crash happened in the 4500 block of Rapid Run Pike around 11:50 p.m.
Police said 20-year-old Mahamadou Maiga was driving a 2010 Dodge Challenger southbound on Rapid Run Pike where 32-year-old Glenn Ewing was working in the roadway, placing a disabled vehicle on the back of his tow truck.
Ewing was struck by Maiga’s vehicle.
Also On 100.3: