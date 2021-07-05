Cincy
Cincinnati: Tow Truck Driver In Critical Condition After Crash In West Price Hill

Prayers are going out to the family and friends of the Tow Truck driver that was injured in a crash in West Price Hill.

Via Fox19

According to police, the crash happened in the 4500 block of Rapid Run Pike around 11:50 p.m.

Police said 20-year-old Mahamadou Maiga was driving a 2010 Dodge Challenger southbound on Rapid Run Pike where 32-year-old Glenn Ewing was working in the roadway, placing a disabled vehicle on the back of his tow truck.

Ewing was struck by Maiga’s vehicle.

