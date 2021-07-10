Books
Summer reading recommendations by 44th President Barack Obama

President Obama

Source: Pool / Getty 

 

Former President Barack Obama continues his tradition of suggested summer reading books for you!

He states “While we were still in the White House, I began sharing my summer favorites — and now, it’s become a little tradition that I look forward to sharing with you all. So here’s this year’s offering. Hope you enjoy them as much as I did,”

Here is the list:

“Intimacies” by Katie Kitamura

“The Sweetness of Water” by Nathan Harris

“Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro

“Leave the World Behind” by Rumaan Alam

“Things We Lost to the Water” by Eric Nguyen

“Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future” by Elizabeth Kolbert

“When We Cease to Understand the World” by Benjamín Labatut

“Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir

“Empire Of Pain” by Patrick Radden Keefe

“Land of Big Numbers” by Te-Ping Chen

“At Night All Blood Is Black” by David Diop

The 11 books range from historical readings, fiction to documentary and also non -fiction, adding on the the list of books he recommended in December of 2020 as the must read for the year.

