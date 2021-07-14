Fa Sho Celebrity News
Black Chyna: Did She Get Engaged???

Word has it that Black Chyna is Engaged to rapper Lil Twin.

via: AceShowbiz

If a new report is to be believed, the video vixen is now engaged to the rapper after sparking dating rumors last year.

The engagement rumors were started by her hairstylist Jay, who made the announcement on Instagram. “Happy to say that @blacchyna has now confirmed booked and sent deposit to me as the one who’s going to be doing her hair for her upcoming wedding,” so he wrote on the photo-sharing platform, adding ring and bride emojis

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

