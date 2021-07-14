The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Marvin Sapp Talks Creating His Own Label Elev8 Media & Entertainment [WATCH]

Marvin Sapp has made a lot of changes in his life recently and now he’s betting on himself.  Hailing from Grand Rapids, Michigan, the musician and pastor decided to move at the age of 52-year-old and is now the Senior Pastor at Chosen Vessel Cathedral in Fort Worth, Texas. On top of stepping out on faith in his life, he’s doing the same thing in his career.  Sapp shares all about his new label, Elev8 Media & Entertainment, and how he’s looking for 10 new artists to join a collaborative single.

From Wande to Parris Chariz, to newcomers like Hulvey, below is a look at 7 gospel rappers you should be following.

