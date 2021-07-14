Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Jennifer Hudson Talks Playing Aretha Franklin In Biopic In The August Issue Of InStyle

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Jennifer Hudson showed her edgy side on the cover of InStyle Magazine’s Badass Women issue. The American Idol alum, mother, and award-winning vocalist and actress dives into her multifaceted career, how she’s manifested some of the best moments of her life, and meeting Aretha Franklin and playing her in Respect, a biopic about her life.

Via the magazine’s Instagram page they announced their latest cover girl. “With all due respect, MISS! JENNIFER! HUDSON! She named her dog Oscar and then won one. She manifested a mansion and then she bought one. Now, she’s stepping into #ArethaFranklin’s shoes for the role of a lifetime. #linkinbio for the latest from our cover star, @iamjhud,” they wrote.

In another post they wrote, “The world may have been introduced to #JenniferHudson through her homage to Aretha Franklin, but not even in her wildest dreams did she expect to be in the presence of the Queen of Soul herself nearly three years later, in 2007, with Franklin requesting that she portray her in Respect, a biopic about her life. “I remember when we first sat down, ooh, I was terrified to be at the table,” Hudson says reminiscing about her initial conversations with Franklin. “Aretha said, ‘What? Are you shy or something?’ I said, ‘Well, I am talking to the Queen of Soul!’” #linkinbio for more.”

Jennifer Hudson is a talented force to be reckoned with. Throughout her career she’s seen exhilarating highs and debilitating lows. No matter the challenge thrown her way, she always manages to power through. If you ask me, that’s the true definition of a badass. I couldn’t think of a better person to channel Aretha Franklin’s talent, grace, and endurance on the big screen. You can read the rest of the cover story here.

DON’T MISS…

KeKe Palmer Talks Not Seeking Validation And Loving Who She’s Become In The May Issue Of InStyle

Willow Smith Proves She’s All Grown Up In The July Issue Of Nylon Magazine

Jennifer Hudson Talks Playing Aretha Franklin In Biopic In The August Issue Of InStyle  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 3 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 3 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 3 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 4 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 5 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 6 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 8 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 8 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close