News
HomeNews

Deadpool Makes His Official MCU Debut…Kinda

Well, something's better than nothing...

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Korg x Deadpool

Source: YouTube / Youtube

For years comic book fans have been clamoring for Deadpool to officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although we’re still a few years away from that happening (rumored to go down towards the end of Phase 5 in 2023), fans got a teaser of Deadpool in the MCU.

To hype up his upcoming film Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds threw on his Deadpool threads for a reaction video to the film’s trailer and welcomed none other than fan MCU hero, Korg from Thor: Ragnarok. In the four-and-a-half minute clip, Korg and Deadpool comedically breakdown the Free Guy film trailer before Deadpool ultimately asks Korg, “Any tips on getting into the MCU, Korg?”

While Marvel remains mum on when Deadpool will actually be making his MCU debut, Kevin Feige has confirmed that it will indeed be happening and will remain true to Deadpool’s “R” rated roots. Whether he’ll be a part of the X-Men, the Dark Avengers, or just be a solo act remains to be seen, but best believe we’ll be in theaters whenever the Merc with A Mouth makes his grand entrance into the MCU.

Peep Deadpool and Korg react to the Free Guy trailer below and enjoy.

Deadpool Makes His Official MCU Debut…Kinda  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 3 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 3 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 3 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 4 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 5 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 6 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 8 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 8 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close