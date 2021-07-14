DL Hughley Show
D.L. Hughley Rips Ben Carson For Claiming Welfare Was Worse For Black People Than Slavery

“Don’t you know that, invariably, when the conversation switches to slavery and critical race theory, there will be a Black person who comes in the defense of white supremacy.”

That was the opening line from D.L. Hughley’s latest powerful rant on his show, and the Black person in question he’s referring to is none other than retired neurosurgeon and devout Republican, Ben Carson.

Those words, and plenty of more, were sparked by a claim Carson made during the Conservative Political Action Conference where he claimed that welfare has done more damage to the Black family than — wait for it! — the institution of slavery in America.

For roughly four-and-a-half minutes, D.L. completely dispels Carson’s comments using straight facts on the harsh truths of slavery. There really shouldn’t even be an argument as to the severity of slavery, but we commend the homie Hughley for giving the world a quick reminder of what the reality is.

Listen to D.L. Hughley below as he sends Ben Carson a message on the truths when it comes to slavery and welfare that we truly think everyone needs to hear:

 

D.L. Hughley Rips Ben Carson For Claiming Welfare Was Worse For Black People Than Slavery

