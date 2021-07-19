Fa Sho Celebrity News
LeBron James: Calls Out The Space Jam Haters

LeBron James is calling out his Space Jam haters… Space Jam takes the top spot at the Box Office.

LeBron James has read your lackluster review of the new Space Jam sequel, but what matters to him is its box office success. The NBA superstar who took the reins from Michael Jordan in the Looney Tunes sporting universe posted a simple message on Twitter for critics who didn’t seem to enjoy Space Jam: A New Legacy nearly as much as everyone hoped.

The film, which was widely panned, hit HBO Max and theaters this weekend 25 years after the first film debuted. James sat courtside on Saturday night at Game 5 of the NBA Finals, and ABC even brought up the poor reviews of the film when they showed him on the broadcast. (LoveBScott)

 

Close