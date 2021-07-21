Ohio
HomeOhio

Ohio: 1 Year Old Dead After Domestic Shooting, Father Facing Charges

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
William S. Roberts Mug Shot

Source: Franklin County Jail / Franklin County Jail

 

Colmbus:  28-year-old William S. Roberts is facing charges after a domestic dispute that resulted in the deadly shooting of his one-year-old child and injuring the child’s mother.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Reports from the police say that the incident happened at Lazelle Road and Worthington Galena Road at approximately 9:26 p.m. on Monday night.  The shooting happened inside the home and Roberts then put the child and mother into a car and crashed soon after.  Robert’s then reportedly carjacked another vehicle and crashed that car as well.

The one-year-old was taken to St. Ann’s Hospital for treatment before passing.  The mother was treated at Riverside Methodist Hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Columbus Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers 614-461-8477.

 

 

source

The Latest:

Ohio: 1 Year Old Dead After Domestic Shooting, Father Facing Charges  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 3 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 3 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 4 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 4 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 5 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 7 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 8 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 8 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 10 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 10 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close