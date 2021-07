LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Viola Davis is set to release a new Memoir in 2022 called Finding Me. She will open up about her whole life.

via: Essence

Today, HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced acquisition of the Academy Award-winning actress’s memoir Finding Me. Set to be released April 19, 2022, the book will be published in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing. (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: