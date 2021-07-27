Lizzo: Asks Her Fans For Space She Doesn’t Want The New Covid

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lizzo is asking her fans to stay 6 feet away because she doesn’t walk the new Delta Variant.

via: People

“I don’t care who you are. You could be the nicest person. You could be vaccinated. You could be quadruple vaccinated. If you see me, please give me 6 feet,” Lizzo said in an Instagram Live. “This s— is coming back. COVID. And people being real sloppy with personal space.”

U.S. COVID-19 cases have increased by 170% in the last two weeks, with nearly all — 83% — caused by the delta variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control. (LoveBScott)

