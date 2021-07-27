Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Lizzo: Asks Her Fans For Space She Doesn’t Want The New Covid

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Lizzo is asking her fans to stay 6 feet away because she doesn’t walk the new Delta Variant.

via: People

“I don’t care who you are. You could be the nicest person. You could be vaccinated. You could be quadruple vaccinated. If you see me, please give me 6 feet,” Lizzo said in an Instagram Live. “This s— is coming back. COVID. And people being real sloppy with personal space.”

U.S. COVID-19 cases have increased by 170% in the last two weeks, with nearly all — 83% — caused by the delta variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control. (LoveBScott)

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Asks , Covid , Doesn't , donjuanfasho , fans , fasho celebrity news , For , Her , Lizzo , new , She , space , The , Want

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 3 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 4 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 4 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 4 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 5 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 7 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 8 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 9 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 10 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 10 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close