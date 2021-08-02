Fa Sho Celebrity News
Biz Markie: Funeral Is Set For Today

Biz Markie’s funeral is set for today in New York.

via: Revolt

According to Greater Long Island, the service will run from around 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It will also be livestreamed on BET, the network stated. “Biz Markie touched the world with his infectious smile, amazing energy, and hip hop hits,” an announcement for the funeral reads. “Known for his Top 40 hit, “Just A Friend” and his recurring role on “Yo Gabba Gabba!,” he brightened every room he was in and every song he was on.”

The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy, according to the announcement, and Biz’s hip hop peers: Fat Joe, Big Daddy Kane, LL Cool J and members of the Juice Crew are slated to attend the service. A select group of friends, and family members will also be invited inside for the viewing. (LoveBScott)

