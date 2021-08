LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Da Baby has apologies to the LGBTQ+ community.

Via LoveBScott

DaBaby has taken to Instagram to issue a formal apology over a week after his homophobic rant at Rolling Loud and several non-apologies.

In the week since, several celebrities have spoken out against DaBaby — including Madonna, Dua Lipa, and QuestLove. DaBaby has also been dropped from several booked appearances including Lollapalooza and Governors Ball.

Also On 100.3: