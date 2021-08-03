Cincy
Cincinnati: Tri-State Rolls Out Plans For Mask Policies

The Tri-State has rolled out its plans for mask policies.

 

Via Fox19

 

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health is recommending mask-wearing for those unvaccinated.

Cincinnati Public Schools – Mask policy has not changed at this time. Masks are required by all staff, students, and visitors in CPS buildings and while riding on a bus. Masks are not required outdoors if social distancing can be maintained.

Lakota Local School District – Masks will be optional for staff and students.

Lebanon City Schools – Masks will not be mandatory.

Middletown City Schools – Masks are optional except when on the bus.

Mason City Schools – Strongly recommended, but not required, that unvaccinated students and staff wear a mask indoors.

