Cincinnati: Joe Burrow Not Feeling Like Himself

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said he doesn’t feel like himself.

Via Fox19

Burrow, who tore his ACL and MCL in Nov. during a game against the Washington Football Team, has been going to rehab to strengthen his knee.

He says he is not yet comfortable dropping back and looking to throw with defenders around his legs.

“It’s frustrating right now, more so not feeling like myself. I know I put the work in to make my knee feel good. It’s now trusting my work and trusting everything,” Burrow said.

