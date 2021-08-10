Cincy
Cincinnati: Heavy Rain Moving Through The Tri-State

There is heavy rain, storms are moving through the Tr-State today so please be careful while you are driving to work and home from work.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is no longer in effect for Hamilton, Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties.

Winds in excess of 40 mph, half-inch hail and very heavy rain are still expected.

Downpours and lightning will continue to develop west and move into areas of the Interstate 275 loop.

This will remain off and on through mid-to-late morning.

