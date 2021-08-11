Fa Sho Celebrity News
Rihanna: Fenty Perfume Sells Out Hours After Being Launched

Rihanna’s Fenty perfume sold out within hours of being launced.

via People:

Within hours, the fragrance had completely sold-out. To mark the occasion, Rihanna spent the morning in bed with a bowl of caviar.

“how I woke up after #FENTYPARFUM sold out this morning!!!” Rihanna captioned her Instagram post. The singer appears to be pantless is the photos, wearing only a black hoodie and sunglasses as she digs into the treat.

“And that’s on Caviar for breakfast ?” Rihanna’s makeup artist Priscilla Ono commented. “When HARD work pays off!” 

