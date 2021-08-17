Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Concert Venues Soon To Require COVID vaccine Or Negative Test

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Soon Cincinnati concert-goers will have to show proof of a covid vaccine or a negative test in order to go to the show.

Via Fox19

The venues include Riverbend, PNC Pavilion, ICON Music Center, ICON Festival Stage at Smale park, the Taft Theatre and the PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation.

“The policy is being enacted in an effort to safeguard the health of concert-goers, touring artists and employees, and to prevent another shutdown of live music which devasted the business amidst the pandemic in 2020 thru May of 2021,” MEMI said in a news release.

 

cincinnati , concert , Covid , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , negative , Or , Require , Soon , test , TO , Vaccine , Venues

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 4 months ago
04.24.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 4 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 4 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 5 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 6 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 8 months ago
01.02.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 9 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 9 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 10 months ago
01.30.21

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 10 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close