Halle Berry: Being Sued By Cat Zingano Over ‘Bruised’ Role

Halle Berry is being sued by UFC fighter Cat Zingano for the movie Bruised.

The Oscar-winner both stars and directs in Bruised, playing disgraced mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Jackie Justice, who has to face one of the rising stars of the MMA world while dealing with the return of her six-year-old son.

According to TMZ, Zingano claims she met with Berry in July 2019, who said was ideal for the project. In documents received by the site, Zindango claims she was then encouraged to pass on an upcoming match if she wanted to be considered.

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

 

