Anthony Mackie strikes a pose as Falcon on the set of Captain America: Civil War in Atlanta, Georgia.

Attention all my Captain America fans Anthony Mackie will star in Captain America 4

To anyone who watched The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the following should come as no surprise: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Anthony Mackie is set to star in the fourth Captain America film. It seems the MCU is finally getting around to the next installment in that wing of the franchise, over two years after Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers bade farewell to the role he played for nearly a decade.

