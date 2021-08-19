Cincinnati: CPS Return To School Today

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cps students return to school today on this rainy Thursday.

Via Fox19

As Cincinnati students return to in-person learning, masks are required pre-K thru 12th grade. Staff also must mask up.

Right now, 70% of CPS staff members are vaccinated, according to the district.

If a student comes into contact with someone who has COVID-19, the student’s family will be notified. The student may continue to attend school if they don’t have any symptoms.

Bus Routes

Students will receive regular Metro bus passes at their school. Until then, they can ride the bus for free Thursday and Friday. You can check out the best route for your student to get to school through Metro’s Trip Planner site, the Transit app or on Google Maps. Just enter your home address and preferred time. Questions? Call Metro’s Customer Care Center: 513-632-7575.

