Cincinnati: New Bus Routes For CPS Students

New bus routes for Cps Kids get mixed reviews.

VIa Fox19

students will be riding Metro buses this year. They can no longer use Metro’s “Xtra” routes that were specifically set up for them because of a lack of drivers.

The Cincinnati Federation of Teachers said the new bus routing system did not go well for all students on Thursday.

“We have really long wait times just to drop them off. We have kids running everywhere,” said Michelle Dillingham, Cincinnati Federation of Teachers. “We heard outside Hughes High School and Withrow, parents dropping their kids off, jumping out of the car to get to school right on the street, right, not in crosswalks.”

