Miss Colombia Throws Shade At Steve Harvey: “Learn How To Read Cards”

The 2015 Miss Universe Pageant

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Miss Colombia appeared on the “Steve Harvey Show”  to clear the air on the Miss Universe flub.

It appears the beauty queen is approaching the whole incident with a light heart, as she sits on the couch with the host cracking jokes.

“You wanted me to win,” she mused in reference to his incorrect winner announcement.

Harvey’s talk with Ariadna Gutierrez is part two of his apology special. His first sit down was with Pia Wurtzbach, the winner of Miss Universe.

Having bounced back from the incident, Gutierrez appears over what happened and ready to move forward with her legacy.

Both of the women seem to have dealt with the controversy nobly, and we’re so here for that.

See Miss Colombia joke around looking gorgeous below:

 

Miss Colombia Throws Shade At Steve Harvey: “Learn How To Read Cards” was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

