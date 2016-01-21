CLOSE
Love and R&B
Home

Don’t Miss The #WNMC Featuring Aaliyah at 8pm!

0 reads
Leave a comment
John Monds

iONe

If you are a connoisseur of all things R&B you were probably reminded in some form of the late Aaliyah’s birthday on Saturday January 16, 1979. Aaliyah would have turned 37 years old last weekend and to celebrate we’re featuring several of her hits for the Wednesday Night Mini Concert. It all begins at 8pm so be sure to tune in. You can also join us on Facebook at ‘Love And R&B with John Monds’ where we keep the conversation going all night…it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

Don’t Miss The #WNMC Featuring Aaliyah at 8pm! was originally published on mymajicdc.com

aaliyah , john monds , love and r&B , WNMC

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close