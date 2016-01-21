Don’t Miss The #WNMC Featuring Aaliyah at 8pm!

If you are a connoisseur of all things R&B you were probably reminded in some form of the late Aaliyah’s birthday on Saturday January 16, 1979. Aaliyah would have turned 37 years old last weekend and to celebrate we’re featuring several of her hits for the Wednesday Night Mini Concert. It all begins at 8pm so be sure to tune in. You can also join us on Facebook at ‘Love And R&B with John Monds’ where we keep the conversation going all night…it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

January 20, 2016

