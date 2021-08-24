Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Tik Tok Challenge Cars Getting Cheese

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

There’s a Tik Tok challenge in the tri-state where cars are getting cheesed.

 

Via Fox19

 

It’s part of a TikTok challenge where teens drive by and throw a slice of cheese out of the window onto a car and take off.

“I was getting my kids out this morning to get them on the bus and found a big piece of American cheese stuck to my car,” James Santos said.

Santos says he wasn’t aware of the viral challenge but knew something was up when he found not just one piece of cheese but a slice of Swiss stuck to another one of his vehicles.

 

cars , challenge , cheese , cincinnati , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Getting , Tik , Tok

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 4 months ago
04.24.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 5 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 5 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 5 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 6 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 8 months ago
01.02.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 9 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 9 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 11 months ago
01.30.21

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 11 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close