Nelly is coming to the Icon Music Center on November 14, and we’ve got your chance to score pre-sale tickets beginning today at 10AM!
Nelly will be traveling with a full live band as well as a multi-million-dollar production package along with some of country music’s biggest rising stars supporting this incredible show.
Whether fans are attending to party with the classics or bask in his most recent hits like Cool Again with Kane Brown, Good Times Roll with Jimmie Allen and Lil Bit with Florida Georgia Line, Nelly is ready to shake up the live music scene with this show that is sure to have a little something for everybody.
Click Here To Purchase Tickets, Offer Code: HEARTLAND
Find more Show Info Here
Nelly will hit the road just in time to celebrate the release of “Heartland”, his country inspired EP that he likes to call a collection of “country club-bangers”. His lead single “Lil Bit” from the project continues to make major waves in the country space as it is his 3rd collaboration with the multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line. Nelly describes the EP as his “appreciation for country music,” … “It’s my thanks for country music, the whole world of country music, for allowing [me] to be a part of it.”] – Music Mayhem Magazine
The Latest:
- Presale Tickets for Nelly Music Series Available August 26!!
- The Pink Lady Honors 2021
- Cincinnati: Xavier University Requires All Students To Be Vaccinated
- Future: Will Hold A benefit Concert To Raise Money For Haiti
- The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Episode 30 “Da Brat Loves Judy”
- Some Mississippi Residents Have To Actually Be Told To Not Treat COVID-19 With Cow & Horse Meds
- March On For Voting Rights: Activists Fight Voter Suppression In Georgia With Rally And Concert Featuring Ludacris And More
- Studies Suggest Eating 1 Hot Dog Takes 35 Minutes Off Of Your Life
- Unarmed Black Man Fatally Shot By Police In College Park, Ga., After Cops Claim He ‘Quickly Advanced Towards’ Them
- Lizzo Trolls The Internet With A Faux Pregnancy TikTok
- Ex-Louisiana State Trooper Caught Beating Black Man 18 Times With Flashlight, An Act He Called ‘Pain Compliance’