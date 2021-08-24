Presale Tickets for Nelly Music Series Available August 26!!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Nelly is coming to the Icon Music Center on November 14, and we’ve got your chance to score pre-sale tickets beginning today at 10AM!

Nelly will be traveling with a full live band as well as a multi-million-dollar production package along with some of country music’s biggest rising stars supporting this incredible show. Whether fans are attending to party with the classics or bask in his most recent hits like Cool Again with Kane Brown, Good Times Roll with Jimmie Allen and Lil Bit with Florida Georgia Line, Nelly is ready to shake up the live music scene with this show that is sure to have a little something for everybody.

Click Here To Purchase Tickets, Offer Code: HEARTLAND

Find more Show Info Here

Nelly will hit the road just in time to celebrate the release of “Heartland”, his country inspired EP that he likes to call a collection of “country club-bangers”. His lead single “Lil Bit” from the project continues to make major waves in the country space as it is his 3rd collaboration with the multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line. Nelly describes the EP as his “appreciation for country music,” … “It’s my thanks for country music, the whole world of country music, for allowing [me] to be a part of it.”] – Music Mayhem Magazine

