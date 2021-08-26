Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Future: Will Hold A benefit Concert To Raise Money For Haiti

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Future said he will hold a concert to raise money for Haiti.

via: Uproxx

Nearly two weeks ago, Haiti was hit with a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 2,000 and injured over 12,000. They’ve now been left to pick up the pieces in what seems like a far-too-frequent occurrence. Future recently lent a helping hand to them, announcing a benefit concert to raise money for relief efforts. He shared details of the event on his Instagram page, revealing it would go down at the Oasis Wynwood in Miami, Florida on September 3.

A , Benefit , concert , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , For , Future , Haiti , Hold , money , raise , TO , will

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 4 months ago
08.26.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 5 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 5 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 5 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 6 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 8 months ago
01.02.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 9 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 10 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 11 months ago
01.30.21

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 11 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close