Future: Will Hold A benefit Concert To Raise Money For Haiti

Future said he will hold a concert to raise money for Haiti.

via: Uproxx

Nearly two weeks ago, Haiti was hit with a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 2,000 and injured over 12,000. They’ve now been left to pick up the pieces in what seems like a far-too-frequent occurrence. Future recently lent a helping hand to them, announcing a benefit concert to raise money for relief efforts. He shared details of the event on his Instagram page, revealing it would go down at the Oasis Wynwood in Miami, Florida on September 3.

