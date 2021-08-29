Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Saweetie Shows Us How To Stay Cool In The Summer Heat While Showing Off Her Bikini Body

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Saweetie covers Cosmopolitan's April issue

Source: Dennis Leupold / Cosmopolitan

If there’s anybody that’s been enjoying their summer it’s definitely Saweetie! From her Freaknik themed birthday party earlier this summer to her fabulous Parisian vacation to her most recent McDonalds collaboration and everything in between, our good sis has been living it up and has been looking amazing while doing it!

This week, the 28-year-old rapper took a break from society and treated herself to a luxurious island getaway where she wore nothing but her beautiful smile and sexy bikinis all week long, making us think twice about picking up another Saweetie meal. She captured everything for us at home by sharing snippets of her tropical getaway on Instagram and got our pulses racing when she showed us how she stays cool in the summer heat.

While taking a dip in the crystal-clear ocean, the “Best Friends” rapper uploaded a series of steamy photos as she wore a teeny tiny, sky blue two-piece bikini. At first, she wore her platinum blonde locks in straight back, cornrow-style braids before switching it up and letting her hair be wild and free in the beach breeze. The photo set included another shot of the rapper standing almost waist-deep in the ocean while pouring a glass of champagne on herself while another shot showed the beauty rocking a white, patterned bikini, oversized straw hat, and cut off denim shorts. In this shot, she showed us how she stays cool out of the water as she poured an entire water bottle on herself, giving us major bikini model vibes.

“Off the grid,” she captioned the sexy Instagram photo set. Check out the pics below.

 

In another IG post, Saweetie showed off her toned backside as she gave us her best her island dance moves while having fun in the sun. “dale mamiiii 😂😂😂 #laprettypresidenté” she captioned the fun video. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTC5IvWg08H/

Luxury vacation Saweetie has got to be my favorite Saweetie!

Meanwhile, rumors of Saweetie’s reunion with her ex-boyfriend, Quavo, have started circulating after an article hit social media claiming that the two were rekindling their flame and spending time together in New York. However, in spite of the article’s reports, the self-proclaimed Icy Girl took to Twitter to clear up those claims, letting fans know that the article is completely false. She retweeted the article calling it a “pinocchio a** article,” before getting back to her Saweetie meal and island vacay.

We know that’s right!

Don’t miss… 

Our Favorite Saweetie Fashion Moments

Saweetie On Pretty Privilege: “It Wasn’t A Privilege For Me”

Saweetie Shows Us How To Stay Cool In The Summer Heat While Showing Off Her Bikini Body  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 4 months ago
08.26.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 5 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 5 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 6 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 6 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 8 months ago
01.02.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 9 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 10 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 11 months ago
10.08.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 11 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close