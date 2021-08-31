Fa Sho Celebrity News
Ariana Grande: Has Something To Get Off Of Her Chest About The Donda Album

Arina Grande has something to get off of her chest… She says that was not her singing on the Donda Album.

Via LoveBScott

In the hours after the album dropped, Ariana Grande fans took to the internet with both excitement and disappointment when they heard vocals that sounded like Ari’s on the album’s title track.

To clear up any confusion, Ariana took to Instagram Stories to confirm that it is NOT her on the song — but instead an artist who goes by the name The Stalone.

“You sound beautiful @thestalone,” she wrote.

 

