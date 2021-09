LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Cincinnati Cyclones hockey team has made history by naming their first black hockey coach! His name is Jason Payne.

Payne is currently the only minority head coach in professional hockey and just the third in the ECHL’s 33-year existence.

This announcement follows the departure of former Cyclones Head Coach Matt Thomas who was named the assistant coach for the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League.

