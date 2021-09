LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Wow this is major Fat Joe will Face Off in the next Verzuz Battle.

via: Revolt

Both artists have major hits under their belts. Ja Rule and the Murder Inc. label had the game in a chokehold during the late 90s and early 2000s. With tracks like “Put It On Me,” “Always On Time,” “Livin’ It Up,” “Between Me and You,” “Mesmerize,” “Holla Holla” and “Down Ass Bitch,” he could easily give Joey Crack a run for his money. The two will face off on September 14th (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: