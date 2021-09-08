Diddy: Does He Have A New Boo?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It looks like Diddy might have a new boo and her name is Joie Chase.

via Complex:

Diddy was on vacation with model Joie Chavis this week and people on social media have began to speculate on the status of their relationship after The Shade Room posted pictures of the two together on a yacht.

The Shade Room reported that the pictures of Diddy and Chavis were taken in Capri after Diddy went to go watch his daughters walk the Dolce & Gabbana runway in another part of Italy. Said pictures show the pair getting close and kissing on the yacht. (LoveBScott)

