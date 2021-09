LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A Cincinnati man is dead after a car crash on I-275… Our prayers go out to his family and friends and all parties envolved.

Via Fox19

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. near Milford Parkway, according to OSP.

The crash involved a Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Jonathan Bennett, 26, going south on 275.

Also On 100.3: