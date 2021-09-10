Cincinnati: UC Clermont Basketball Team Planning Not Play Due To Vaccine Mandate

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like the UC Clermont Basketball team is planning to sit the upcoming season out due to Vaccine Mandate.

Via Fox19

Players on the team said they were looking forward to a successful season, but as of now, they will be sitting this one out.

“We don’t get full scholarships to come here, and it can be expensive, so to make us make this type of decision is kind of extreme and tough for a lot of us,” Kort Justice, a student and player, said.

The University of Cincinnati now has a vaccine mandate in place. It states that all UC students must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 12 or they risk being dropped from in-person classes for the spring semester.

Also On 100.3: