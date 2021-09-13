Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Plans To Sue Local Gang Members To “Take Their Assets”

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Gang violence is an issue that has extended across the globe, but the condition in Chicago specifically has often been compared to a literal war zone.

To combat the problem directly, Chi-Town’s mayor Lori Lightfoot is looking to hit gang members where it hurts by not only taking them to court but also coming for their assets.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As reported by Chicago Sun-Times, the state’s attorneys have been incorporating the Illinois Street Gang Prevention Act to actually seek monetary damages from gang members using the legal route, even going as far as to bar them from associating with each other and possessing guns in general.

As Lightfoot put it, “We can’t wait for anybody else,” further cementing her stance on the issue by adding, “We have an opportunity to bring these violent street gangs into civil court, out of the shadows, expose them for what they are — and, if we’re successful, and I think we will be, take their assets and the profit motive for killing our babies. We have to put a marker down that we are using every tool in our toolkit to push back against these violent gangs that are leaving a trail of blood and death and misery in their wake.”

However, not everyone is behind Lightfoot’s efforts to rid the Chicago streets of crime in this way. Attorney John Mauck, who’s been successful at defending against lawsuits like the one proposed by Lightfoot, described her announcement as “98% political and 2% reality.” Also calling it a “toothless charade,” Mauck made his point clear by stating, “They can get dozens of court orders, but it will not stop crime.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Given the various reports we’ve heard over the years relating to the climate of crime in Chicago, we can definitely see where Lori Lightfoot was going with this one. However, does she have a chance at success with this initiative or does John Mauck’s assessment of the situation sound more like brutal honesty? Sound off!

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Plans To Sue Local Gang Members To “Take Their Assets”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 2 weeks ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 5 months ago
08.26.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 5 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 5 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 6 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 7 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 8 months ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 10 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 10 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 11 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close