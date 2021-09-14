Fat Joe & Ja Rule: There Are Rumors That 50 Cent Could Appear On Verzuz

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Ja Rule & Fat Joe Verzuz battle happens tonight who are you going with Fat Joe or Ja Rule and a rumor has it that 50 Cent could make a quest appearance.

via: Revolt

“Everybody know you King Kong. Everybody know you got all the hits, but I’ma have to drag you,” Joey Crack addressed Ja Rule in an Instagram video on Thursday (Sept. 9). “I’m about to bring you into the projects, Trinity Ave. Y’all must have forgot ‘cause I ain’t forget… You my brother. I love you, but I’ma have to get you up out that cardigan sweater.”

“I’m comfortable there. But I’ma drag you on that stage,” Ja clapped back the next day (Sept. 10). “See, you have to perform them records. Word for word. Bar for bar. I’m gonna make you sweat out that motherfuckin’ Versace, ni**a. That Hermes, oh yeah, you gon’ sweat that out.”

