Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Fat Joe & Ja Rule: There Are Rumors That 50 Cent Could Appear On Verzuz

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Ja Rule & Fat Joe Verzuz battle happens tonight who are you going with Fat Joe or Ja Rule and a rumor has it that 50 Cent could make a quest appearance.

 

via: Revolt

“Everybody know you King Kong. Everybody know you got all the hits, but I’ma have to drag you,” Joey Crack addressed Ja Rule in an Instagram video on Thursday (Sept. 9). “I’m about to bring you into the projects, Trinity Ave. Y’all must have forgot ‘cause I ain’t forget… You my brother. I love you, but I’ma have to get you up out that cardigan sweater.”

“I’m comfortable there. But I’ma drag you on that stage,” Ja clapped back the next day (Sept. 10). “See, you have to perform them records. Word for word. Bar for bar. I’m gonna make you sweat out that motherfuckin’ Versace, ni**a. That Hermes, oh yeah, you gon’ sweat that out.”

50 Cent , Appear , are , Could , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Fat Joe & Ja Rule , on , rumors , That , There , Verzuz

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 2 weeks ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 5 months ago
08.26.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 5 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 5 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 6 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 7 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 8 months ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 10 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 10 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 11 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close