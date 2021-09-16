Nicki Minaj: White House Denies Inviting Her For A Visit & She Went Off On IG

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Nicki Minaj took to her IG live to go off on the White House.

via Complex:

“As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine,” the official reportedly said.

Nicki claimed that people from the White House contacted her to arrange a visit following the backlash she received for relaying an unsubstantiated story about her cousin’s friend’s testicles becoming swollen after taking the COVID-19 vaccine to her 22 million followers. Minaj went on to say that her cousin told her that the man, who is from Trinidad, became impotent after getting the jab.

There is no evidence, as Dr. Anthony Fauci and Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh have pointed out, of the COVID-19 vaccine causing infertility (or enlarged testicles???????)???????. (LoveBScott)

